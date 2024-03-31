iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.76. 385,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.