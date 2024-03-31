iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
IJS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.76. 385,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
