iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Raised by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.93. 238,371 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.