iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 654,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

