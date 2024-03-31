iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 654,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

