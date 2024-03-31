iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 6,174,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

