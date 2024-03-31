iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:BGRN)

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

