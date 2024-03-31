Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683 in the last 90 days. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

