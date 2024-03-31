Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of IE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 543,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,081. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.86. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
