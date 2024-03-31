Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of IE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 543,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,081. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.86. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.