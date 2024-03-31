IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

