Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 496,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

