Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 323,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

