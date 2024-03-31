Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. 12,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,810. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

