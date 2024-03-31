Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. 12,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,810. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

