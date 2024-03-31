Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCRD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF

The Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in US investment grade corporate bonds and commercial paper across various maturities, selected through a combination of ESG and fundamental factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.