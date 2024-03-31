JCSD Capital LLC Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for about 6.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 6,015,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Barclays began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.