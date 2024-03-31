JCSD Capital LLC Lowers Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

JCSD Capital LLC cut its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 3.8% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 474,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.07. 1,374,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

