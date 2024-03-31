JCSD Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises approximately 9.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Banc of California worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 256,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 69.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

