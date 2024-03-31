JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Announces Dividend of $0.16

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,002. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $817,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

