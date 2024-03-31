Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BBIB opened at $97.16 on Friday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

