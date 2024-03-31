JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

