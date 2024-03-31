JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $7.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GDS to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

GDS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. GDS has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Barclays PLC increased its position in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

