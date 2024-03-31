JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 3,761,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

