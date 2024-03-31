JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,959. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000.

