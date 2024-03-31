JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMHI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000.

