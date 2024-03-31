JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1911 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPLD opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.