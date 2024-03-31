JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

NYSEARCA JMSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 12,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $813,000.

