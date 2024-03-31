Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,189. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Several research firms have commented on K. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,183,842. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

