Kikkoman Stock to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (OTCMKTS:KIKOY)

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Free Report) shares are set to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Kikkoman Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of KIKOY opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

