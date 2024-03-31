Kikkoman Stock to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (OTCMKTS:KIKOY)

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Free Report) shares are set to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Kikkoman Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of KIKOY opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.
About Kikkoman
