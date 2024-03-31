Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

KPRX stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

