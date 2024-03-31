Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Price Target Raised to GBX 455

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.50) to GBX 455 ($5.75) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kitwave Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KITW stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.69) on Thursday. Kitwave Group has a 12 month low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 379.35 ($4.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. The company has a market cap of £260.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.96.

Kitwave Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is 4,230.77%.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

