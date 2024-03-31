KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE KIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 108,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,830. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
