Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
KRRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KRRO
Korro Bio Trading Up 1.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,741,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
About Korro Bio
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korro Bio
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.