Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KRRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,741,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

