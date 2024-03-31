Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

