Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Cut by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 489,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

