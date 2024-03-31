Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

