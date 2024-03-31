Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 133 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

