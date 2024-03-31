Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $223,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.70. 888,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

