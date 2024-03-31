Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $481,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.1 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.52. 85,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $179.39. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

