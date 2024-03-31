Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $130.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

