Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 103 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

SPGI opened at $425.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

