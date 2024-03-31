Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 22 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $607.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.74 and a 200-day moving average of $489.66. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $634.39.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

