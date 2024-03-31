Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 35 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $344.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.02. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

