Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,386,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 422,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,136. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.