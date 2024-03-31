Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $94.62. 34,540,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

