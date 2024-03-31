Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 1,026 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 2,202,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,204. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
