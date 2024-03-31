Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 2,216 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,179 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 466,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,876,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.04. 1,729,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

