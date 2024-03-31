Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 27,042 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

