Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $107,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,105,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

