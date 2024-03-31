Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $142,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 2,901,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,610. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

