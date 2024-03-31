Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. 168,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

