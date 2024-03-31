Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $7.55 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

